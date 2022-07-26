Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

