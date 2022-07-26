MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $9.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of MKGAF opened at $190.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien ( OTCMKTS:MKGAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 15.72%.

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.