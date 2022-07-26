Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,634. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

