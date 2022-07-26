Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the mining company on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Mesabi Trust Price Performance
Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.