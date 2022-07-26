Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the mining company on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.