Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

