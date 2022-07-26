Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. 468,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.