Methanex (MEOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.