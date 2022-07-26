Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0072.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
