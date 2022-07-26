MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.95. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.90.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

