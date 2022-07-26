MIGO Opportunities Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:MIGO)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of MIGO opened at GBX 323 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.03. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.50 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 32.51 and a current ratio of 32.51. The stock has a market cap of £81.43 million and a PE ratio of 253.17.
