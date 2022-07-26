MIGO Opportunities Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:MIGO)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MIGO opened at GBX 323 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.03. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.50 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 32.51 and a current ratio of 32.51. The stock has a market cap of £81.43 million and a PE ratio of 253.17.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

