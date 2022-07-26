MileVerse (MVC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $13.66 million and $590,104.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com.
MileVerse Coin Trading
