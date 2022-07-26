Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $9,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 172,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bank OZK by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $5,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 3,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,391. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

