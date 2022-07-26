Millrace Asset Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 286.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,833 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Century Casinos worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 48,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,973. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

