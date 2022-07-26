Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases 47,222 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sharps Compliance

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sharps Compliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMED traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 1,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,230. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

