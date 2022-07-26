Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases 85,790 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Augmedix accounts for about 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Augmedix by 20.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

