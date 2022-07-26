Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Stratasys comprises about 2.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Stratasys worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,522,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,629 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,871. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

