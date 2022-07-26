Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 10,466 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,057. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $992.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,811 shares of company stock worth $4,360,095. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.