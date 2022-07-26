Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 8,491 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE STC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $394,965 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

