Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 9,872 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

