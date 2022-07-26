MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $6.81. MINISO Group shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 17,444 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.