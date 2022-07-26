Misbloc Market Cap Reaches $19.55 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $638,441.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.40 or 0.99999444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

According to CryptoCompare, "MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. "

