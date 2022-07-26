Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.4% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,999,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,691,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 83.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 107.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,029 shares of company stock valued at $75,739,865 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

