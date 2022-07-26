Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MC opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

