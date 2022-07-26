Moffett Nathanson Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Moffett Nathanson to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.24.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

