Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.91. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 262.20 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.31) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.20).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

