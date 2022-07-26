Morgan Stanley Lowers Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Price Target to €16.00

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Almirall Price Performance
Shares of Almirall stock remained flat at $10.40 on Tuesday. Almirall has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.
About Almirall
