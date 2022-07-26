Morgan Stanley Lowers Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Price Target to €16.00

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of Almirall stock remained flat at $10.40 on Tuesday. Almirall has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Almirall alerts:

About Almirall

(Get Rating)

See Also

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.