Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average of $262.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,452,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,521,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

