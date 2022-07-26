MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

MSCI has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $438.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.71. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

