MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Head to Head Survey

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSCI and Molecular Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 5 0 2.63 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $518.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.09%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Molecular Data.

This table compares MSCI and Molecular Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 17.61 $725.98 million $9.12 48.56 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.00 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.65% -205.88% 17.29% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats Molecular Data on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

