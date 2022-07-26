Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.27.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

Mullen Group Company Profile

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

