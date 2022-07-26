Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

