National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,723 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.