National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.2 %

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

GFL stock opened at C$35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.29. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$31.57 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.85.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.