Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $8.41 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $55,181.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,980,122 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

