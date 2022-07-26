Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.86% from the company’s previous close.

NBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE:NBLY traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.14. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$20.65 and a one year high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

