Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 73,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,404,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

