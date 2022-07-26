NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

NeoPhotonics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $842.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Insider Activity at NeoPhotonics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoPhotonics

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Stories

