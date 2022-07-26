NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
NeoPhotonics Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE NPTN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $842.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.
Insider Activity at NeoPhotonics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoPhotonics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.