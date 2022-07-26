Nerva (XNV) Market Capitalization Achieves $158,801.78

Nerva (XNV) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $158,801.78 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nerva has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.07 or 0.99976264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017453 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
