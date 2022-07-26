Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.