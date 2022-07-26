Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million

Newton (NEW) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $609,028.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

