NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Cap of $874,394.69 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $874,394.69 and approximately $27.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00251983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002616 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

