Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.14

Nexus (NXS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.29 million and $435,588.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.
Nexus Profile
Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,903,820 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
