Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Stericycle by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

