Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,586 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

