Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 1.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $639.71. 6,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

