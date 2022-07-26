Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,517,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,553,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.10. 28,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

