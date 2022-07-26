Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. 12,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,384. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.