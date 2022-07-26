Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 1.9 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.44 on Tuesday, hitting $283.85. 16,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,076. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average of $311.74. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.