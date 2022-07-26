North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.21.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:NOA opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

