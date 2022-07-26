North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA stock opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.28. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,209.86. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,209.86. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 716,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,103.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

